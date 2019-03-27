Maude E. Wilson, 100, passed away on Wednesday, March 6th, 2019 at Miami Jewish Health Systems, in Miami, FL. Born in Batchellerville, NY on June 22, 1918, Maude was the daughter of the late Floyd and Katherine (Edwards) Ellison. Maude was one of the first people from her town to attend college. She received her bachelor's degree in French from Hartwick College in Oneonta, and master's degrees in education and reading from SUNY Albany. She worked the sound controls at WRGB in Schenectady during WWII, but her true vocation was being an elementary school teacher and reading specialist at the Draper School in Schenectady NY for over 20 years. Maude also spent many years enjoying life at Lake Sacangada, in the Adirondack Mountains, with her family and friends. Maude was predeceased by her husband, Walter Wilson; her son, Anthony DeBlasio; son of Maude and Pasquale DeBlasio; her son-in-law, Greg McGarry; and her grandson, Patrick McGarry. She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Maureen Moloney DeBlasio; step-children, Robert Wilson, Lynn Campbell, June McGarry, and Sheila Mills. Her life was blessed with 13 grandchildren including, Dr. Alexandra Bonesho, Christian DeBlasio, Caitlin Davis, Dr. Gabriel McGarry, Erin McGarry, Brendan McGarry, Alesia Peterke, Aaron Smith, Landon Coffee, Trevor Coffee, Lyndsie Wilson, Robert Wilson and many great-grandchildren. A service to celebrate Maude's life will be held on Saturday, April 6th at 10 a.m. at Bond Funeral Home, Broadway & Guilderland Avenue, Schenectady, NY. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens in Colonie, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Miami Jewish Health Systems, or to the Northville NY Presbyterian Church (Batchellerville Fund). To leave a message of condolence for Maude's family, please visit www.bondfuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary