Maude Wetsell, 98, of Grosvenor's Corners Road, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday evening, April 25th surrounded by her dedicated and loving family. Maude was born March 6, 1922 in Central Bridge, a daughter of John and Maude (Hopkins) Mahar. She attended the Central Bridge Schoolhouse and later graduated from Schoharie High School, class of 1940. She worked at General Electric during WWII making searchlights and when the war ended, she devoted herself to raising her family. Her greatest joys were time spent with children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and to her last days, they were her legacy. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, cooking and was a longtime member of the Grosvenor's Corners United Methodist Church and its Ladies Aide. She married Bernard C. Wetsell on November 14, 1946. He predeceased her on May 11, 2006. Survivors include her children; Linda (Richard) Price of Schoharie, Ronald Wetsell of Grosvenor's Corners, Kevin (Suzanne) Wetsell of Barnerville and Patty (Wayne) Fink of Sloansville, 9 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, her sister Eleanor Tilison of Central Bridge along with several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings; James Mahar, Marion Hiltsley, Jessie Brown and Caroline Hoos. In light of the current health concern, a private memorial service will be held for immediate family at the Grosvenor's Corners United Methodist Church with interment following in the Grosvenor's Corners Cemetery next to her beloved Bernie. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Maude to the Grosvenor's Corners United Methodist Church, 1148 Grosvenor's Corners Road, Central Bridge, NY 12035. The Langan Funeral Home of Schoharie and Central Bridge and the Robert A. Guffin Funeral Home of Cobleskill are assisting the Wetsell family. Please visit www.langanfuneralhome.com to leave a special message for Maude's family.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 28, 2020