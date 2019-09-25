|
Maureen "Reenie" Butler, 84, passed away Monday, September 23, 2019. Reenie was born in Poughkeepsie, NY the daughter of the late Frances and Maurice McDermott. She moved to the Schenectady area in 1958 with her husband to whom she married earlier that year. Reenie loved women's fashion and worked at the Country Miss Women's Clothing Store for many years. She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Rosary Society, a member of the Schenectady Yacht Club and a member of the Woodlin Swim Club Ladies Committee. Reenie had a sparking personality and lit up any room she entered. She was warmhearted, generous and adored her grandchildren. Reenie loved to sing, but couldn't carry a tune. To know Reenie was to love her. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Paul Butler, their daughters, Mary E. Butler (Donald Fraser) and Jacqueline Butler (Dr. Matthew Vaccaro); grandchildren, Madeline Fraser, Charlie, Alex and Finn Vaccaro. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins. The funeral service will be Thursday 7:30 p.m. at Daly Funeral Home, 242 McClellan St., Schenectady. Calling hours will precede the service from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 25, 2019