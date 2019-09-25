The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Daly Funeral Home Inc. - Schenectady
242 McClellan Street
Schenectady, NY 12304
(518) 374-1600
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Daly Funeral Home Inc. - Schenectady
242 McClellan Street
Schenectady, NY 12304
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
7:30 PM
Daly Funeral Home Inc. - Schenectady
242 McClellan Street
Schenectady, NY 12304
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maureen Butler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen "Reenie" Butler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maureen "Reenie" Butler Obituary
Maureen "Reenie" Butler, 84, passed away Monday, September 23, 2019. Reenie was born in Poughkeepsie, NY the daughter of the late Frances and Maurice McDermott. She moved to the Schenectady area in 1958 with her husband to whom she married earlier that year. Reenie loved women's fashion and worked at the Country Miss Women's Clothing Store for many years. She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Rosary Society, a member of the Schenectady Yacht Club and a member of the Woodlin Swim Club Ladies Committee. Reenie had a sparking personality and lit up any room she entered. She was warmhearted, generous and adored her grandchildren. Reenie loved to sing, but couldn't carry a tune. To know Reenie was to love her. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Paul Butler, their daughters, Mary E. Butler (Donald Fraser) and Jacqueline Butler (Dr. Matthew Vaccaro); grandchildren, Madeline Fraser, Charlie, Alex and Finn Vaccaro. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins. The funeral service will be Thursday 7:30 p.m. at Daly Funeral Home, 242 McClellan St., Schenectady. Calling hours will precede the service from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maureen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Daly Funeral Home Inc. - Schenectady
Download Now