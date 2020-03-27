|
|
Maureen Cassidy passed away of natural causes on March 18, 2020 at the age of 60. One of six siblings, she was born on January 26, 1960 in Brooklyn, NY to Elizabeth (Keely) Cassidy and Robert E. Cassidy, Sr. She is survived by her siblings, Robert E. Cassidy, Jr., Michael P. Cassidy, Stacey (Romano) Cassidy, Joanne (Cassidy) McNamara and her husband, Kevin, and Paul J. Cassidy and his wife, Sarah. Her brother, Thomas E. Cassidy, her sister-in-law, Susan (Lupinacci) Cassidy, and her son, Adam Pfitz, predeceased her. Maureen is also survived by her nieces and nephews: Christine and Emily Cassidy, Ryan Cassidy, Carina Cavaliere, Colin and Erin McNamara, and Connor and Ella Cassidy, as well as her great nephew, Wyatt Hagaman and great niece, Addison Cavaliere. Maureen graduated from Stamford Catholic High School in Stamford, CT and went on to be trained as a dental hygienist. She worked at dental offices in Stamford and later relocated to Clifton Park, NY. "Reen", or "Mo" to her friends, was beloved to her siblings and parents. She spent the last years of her life visiting and caring for her parents regularly in East Lyme, CT. While there, she frequently attended mass with them at St. Agnes Church in Niantic, CT. She befriended many members of the St. Agnes community through the time she spent with her parents. Reen had a never-ending depth of compassion, resolve, and patience in times when she was needed. During her parents' last years of life she devoted her time to caring for them. Her family and friends will remember her as a generous soul who loved to laugh. A celebration of Maureen's life will be scheduled sometime in the future. Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements, to leave an online condolence please visit www.neilanfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Conifer Park, 2435 6th Ave, Troy NY, 12180.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 27, 2020