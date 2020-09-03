Maureen H. Farnum, formerly of Schoharie, Delanson, and NYC passed away peacefully on Saturday August 29th at St. Peter's Nursing & Rehab. Mrs. Farnum was born August 13, 1927 in Brooklyn, NY, a daughter of Thomas and Caroline (Walsh) Hayes. She graduated from St. Joseph's H.S. in Brooklyn and in 1945, married George E. Farnum. They relocated to Delanson in 1956 and Maureen devoted herself to raising her family and providing a loving home. She worked as a Nurses' Aide at the Glendale Home from 1975 to 1983 after the passing of her husband. She was a devout Catholic and was a communicant of Our Lady of Fatima RC Church and its Altar Rosary Society, was a member of the Duanesburg Volunteer Ambulance, volunteered with the Girl Scouts, 4-H, and the PTA at Duanesburg School. Besides her husband, Maureen was predeceased by her sons; Thomas in 1985 and John in 2015 and her siblings; John, Thomas, Martin, Gerard and James. Survivors include her children; George (Louise) Farnum of Ballston Spa, Gerard (Laura) Farnum of Largo, FL, Mariann (Dean) Wagoner of Middleburgh, Patricia (Carl) Petrone of Remsen, Robert (Bonnie) Farnum of Delanson and Sheila VanValen of Esperance, her daughter-in-law's; JoAnne (Max) Karker of Central Bridge and Chris Hale of Sloansville, 21 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild due in February along with several nieces and nephews. A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 11th at Our Lady of Fatima R.C. Church, 1735 Alexander Rd. Delanson followed by interment in Grove Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Mrs. Farnum to charity of one's choice
