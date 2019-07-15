Home

St Paul's Episcopal Church
1911 Fairview Ave
Schenectady, NY 12306
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
5:00 PM
St. Paul's Episcopal Church
1911 Fairview Ave.
Schenectady, NY
Maureen J. Gennett


1952 - 2019
Maureen J. Gennett, age 67 of Halfmoon passed away at home Thursday, July 4, 2019. Born March 2, 1952, she was the daughter of the late Gerard and Jean Martin of Rotterdam, NY. Maureen graduated from HVCC as a lab technician and worked at Albany Medical Center in that capacity. She last worked as a Patient Services Rep for American Dental Partners in Malta, NY. She is survived by her sisters Carol Palmer and Christine (Bob) Davis, and brother Gerard (Lori) Martin Jr., many nieces and nephews, and her beloved dog Roxy. A memorial service will be held at St. Paul's Episcopal Church on Friday July 19, 2019 at 5 p.m., 1911 Fairview Ave. Schenectady, NY 12306.
Published in The Daily Gazette from July 15 to July 17, 2019
