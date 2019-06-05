Maureen "Mazy" Kuczek, 83, of Glenville, passed suddenly at home on June 3, 2019. Born in Amsterdam, NY to the late Martin W. and Julia Edith (Walag) Poremski. In high school, she met the love of her life, Bernard Kuczek. They were married on August 9, 1953 and shared 66 years of marriage. Mazy and Bernie raised their three children in Scotia-Glenville. Mazy took pride in her husband, children and home. Her favorite time of year was Christmas; she had a delightful Santa collection and looked forward to holiday meals with her family. Throughout her life, she enjoyed bird watching, working on word searches, playing cards, watching movies and socializing with her friends at Schuyler Ridge. Mazy was known to make others feel special and brought joy to so many lives. She also enjoyed traveling, in the warm months of Summer she traveled to Cape Cod; a highlight destination was to Poland, where she vacationed to on three occasions. She was the most generous and beautiful person one could ever meet. Maureen had a strong spirit, and made sacrifices for the ones she loved. Mazy always complimented the positive and good in others. She loved life and was always optimistic and remained enthusiastic, despite suffering from a debilitating stroke 19 years ago. She never quit trying to make the best of her days! Those fortunate to have known her would agree that she was as beautiful inside as she was on the outside. Maureen loved waking up each day with a good breakfast and would use her favorite word often throughout the day—"wonderful"—and wonderful is just what she was. Our Great Loss is Heaven's Gain. Survivors include her beloved husband, Bernard Kuczek of Glenville; her loving daughter and daughter-in-law, Shauneen Kuczek & Dina Bartholomew of Ballston Lake; her daughter, Michelle Eaton of Clifton Park and her son, Bernard Kuczek, Jr. of Burnt Hills. Calling hours will be held at Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Rd. on Thursday, June 6th from 11 to 1 p.m. A Funeral Service will follow at 1 p.m., officiated by Deacon John Crane at Glenville Funeral Home. Interment at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery will be scheduled at the family's convenience. The family wishes to thank all those who helped Maureen maintain her daily lifestyle that made her so happy. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the or Animal Protective Foundation or any . Online condolences may be made at glenvillefuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary