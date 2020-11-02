Maureen Morse Ciotoli, 62, passed away October 30, 2020 at Ellis Hospital. Maureen was born on March 22, 1958 in Schenectady, the daughter of the late Richard and Rosalie (Scolari) Morse. She grew up in Rotterdam and graduated Notre Dame Bishop Gibbons High School. She received a Secretarial Science degree from SCCC and later an Occupational Therapist Asst. Degree from Maria College. Moe was also an Adjunct Faculty Member of Maria College. She was employed by Sunnyview Rehabilitation Hospital as an OTA where she touched so many lives. Maureen was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis at age 36 and continued working despite her illness. From her wheelchair she became a popular substitute teacher for Scotia-Glenville High School from 2004-2010. Maureen and Nicholas J. Ciotoli married at (former) Immaculate Conception Church (Bradt St.) on July 25, 1981. They raised their three daughters, Rachel, Sarah and Laura, in Scotia and were members of St. Joseph's Church. An accomplished cook, she enjoyed reading, knitting and baking for family and friends. In her later years Moe wrote a book entitled Both Sides of the Fence, which explains her experience as a professional in the healthcare and rehabilitation field and then being on the opposite side, in need of these services. Maureen volunteered for Community Hospice; she was a member of A.O.T. A., and former member of the P.T.A. and Friends of Music at Scotia-Glenville HS. She was predeceased by her parents and her brother, Richard Morse Jr. She is lovingly survived by her husband Nick, her daughters, Rachel Ciotoli (Alex Atchley), Sarah and Laura Ciotoli. She leaves behind her sisters, Rebecca Morse Hout (Fred) and Sally Moyer (Dave) along with nephews Brian Moyer, Mark Moyer (Lina) and Stephen Hout, and one niece Abigail Mason (Nate). She is also survived by great nephews Tommy and Jack Moyer, and Noah Mason as well as many beloved friends. An in-person planned memorial service will be private to family on Thursday November 5th at 11AM. This service can be viewed virtually to all others on zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81344091950?pwd=dzVvRlJsWjJMZGJjcStIYVZnVzIrZz09
. Burial will be in Park Cemetery, Scotia, at a later date. Memorial contributions are encouraged to be made to the M.S. Society's Maureen Morse Ciotoli Memorial Fund. This can be found online at https://mssociety.donordrive.com/campaign/MaureenMorseCiotoli
. Online condolences may be expressed to the Ciotoli Family at Glenvillefuneralhome.com
.