Maureen V. Svitak, 73, died Sunday, at her home. Maureen was born in Bronx, NY, the daughter of William J. and Margaret E. Svitak. She was a graduate of Shenendehowa High School and the Boston City Hospital School of Nursing and earned her Masters in Nursing from Russell Sage College. Maureen was a Pediatric Nurse for most of her professional career. She retired from Ellis Hospital after 42 years of service to the hospital. In her retirement she loved to travel with friends, she belonged to the Schoharie County Spinners and Weavers Guild, she was an avid Red Sox fan. Her family will be remembered as a loving sister and devoted aunt. She is survived by two siblings, Margaret (Richard) Mele and George (Patti) Svitak; nieces and nephew, Erin Hoffman, Lauren McCauslin, Kristin Estrom and Brian Svitak and great-nieces and nephew, Lucas, Rose, Cassie, Quinn, Claire and Viviana. Maureen was predeceased by her brother, William Svitak. Calling hours will be held Saturday 11 to 1 p.m. at the Daly Funeral Home, Inc., 242 McClellan St., Schenectady. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ellis Belanger School of Nursing, 600 McClellan St., Schenectady, NY 12304. Online condolences may expressed at www.dalyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 30, 2019