Maurice P. "Bud" Calabrese died Wednesday, September 16, 2020. He was born May 26, 1933 in Canton, CT to Peter J Calabrese and Alice (Cables). Half of his life was spent in CT and half in the Mohawk Valley Region of NY State, starting with his desire to own and operate a dairy farm at age 42. He was a Korean War Veteran, having served in the U.S. Army. During his lifetime, he was a truck driver, farmer, business owner and always a hard worker. He never felt the need to travel. Much time was spent creating an amazing lawn and garden. He enjoyed flowers, bird watching and keeping the squirrels from the bird food. For years, Sunday afternoon was a time to watch NASCAR races or football. Playing cards for hours with friends and family took up many a Saturday. Bud would study the horse racing section of the paper trying to pick a winner and after placing a bet would cheer on his pick. In the warm weather, you could find him sitting in his chair on the front porch ready to greet visitors. The area Amish population provided the opportunity for him to get out and around by taking them places "for hire". Neighborhood friendships were formed. In meeting Bud, you would think he was quiet, a silent observer. When he opened his mouth to speak however, it would be something worth listening to. An expletive, request or a wise crack comment. A sense of humor was his trademark. He was kind, honest, fair and extremely independent. He accepted his health issues and was continually inventing ways to adapt. As many people of his generation, he was very frugal and amazed us with ways to repurpose things. Bud left his mark on countless adults, children and animals. Every child that came, knew he had a supply of pops they could look forward to. Every dog who came in knew to go to his chair for a treat. Every adult knew the door was always open and there would be hot coffee, enough food to share and a place to sleep if needed. It is impossible to capture 87 years on paper but none who knew him will ever forget how he influenced their lives. Stories will be relived and shared far into the future. Seven children, sixteen grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren have blessed his life along with husbands/wives/significant others, step grandchildren and many "adopted" family members. Many friendships continued through the years with childhood buddies. Bud is predeceased by both his parents, a sister Betty Sullivan and brother John Calabrese. He leaves behind his wife and partner of 67 years, Betty J. (Erkson); his children, Debbie Fiori (children Tyler, Dana and April) , Steven Calabrese (wife Kathy and children, Jennifer, Steven Jr, Brian and Connie), Linda Cull (husband Rick and children Lindsay and Louise), David "Orbie" Calabrese (wife Rose and children Morgan and Nicole), Diane Calabrese (children Katie and Nathan Mankowski), Roger Calabrese ( wife Tracey and children Scott, Glenn and Jillian) and Wendy Calabrese-Sampone. Calling hours will be held at the Vincent Funeral Home, 120 Albany Turnpike in Canton on Saturday, September 26th from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM closing with a celebration of life at 11:00 AM. Burial with military honors will follow at Dyer Cemetery in Canton. Memorial donations may be made to The Fisher House, 113 Holland Avenue, Albany, NY 12208. Please visit Bud's Book of Memories to RSVP to attend the service or for online tributes at http://www.vincentfuneralhome.com/



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store