Maurie A. Garner, 91, of Colonie, passed quietly at her home on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 with her loving son and daughter in law by her bedside. Maurie was born on January 10, 1929 in Brooklyn, NY, the second child of the late Joseph and Margaret Ihne McCormick. She grew up in Schoharie and was a graduate of Middleburg High School. Maurie worked for several years as a Secretary at General Electric and later as a Key Punch Operator for Sealtest Dairy in Schenectady. She retired from Kingsway Arms Nursing Center where she worked as an Aide for 15 years. Maurie loved seeing and talking with "her kids" and Face Timing or "Face Booking" with them as she always called it. In her younger days she loved going to the beach. She always enjoyed visits with her neighbors and a glass of wine. She was so thankful for time spent chatting with her "other son" Bart. In addition to her parents, Maurie was also predeceased by her beloved husband, Grover J. Garner who died in 1980, her sister Margaret Haskin and brother Joseph McCormick. She is survived her loving son Gary Garner and "Daughter" in law Debra Garner, her pride and joy granddaughters; Stephanie (Mike) Dombrowski, Stacy Redmond and Katie (Winston) Jeshuran and her cherished great grandchildren; Austin and Anna Redmond, Brady and Alexa Little and Ava, Aubrie and Winston Jeshuran. Calling hours will be held on Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave. Funeral services will begin at the funeral home at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Lutheran Cemetery in Schoharie, NY. Memorial donations may be made in Maurie's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
