Maxine Wanda Nichols, 91, of Schenectady, New York, passed away on July 14th surrounded by the love of her family. Born to the late Harvey and Alma (Bost) Bradley on May 24th, 1929 in Kansas City, KS, Maxine was the younger sister to her beloved brothers Owen and Raymond. She spent her childhood years in rural Kansas and Arkansas. As a young woman, Maxine met her first husband, James Seely, in Wichita, KS. They were married in 1949 and raised five children together, making homes in both Oklahoma and New York State. Maxine met her second husband Richard Nichols while working at the American Legion in Ponca City, OK. They married on October 15th, 1984 and shared a passion for antiquing and enjoyed attending auctions and estate sales together. If out for a country drive, Maxine could spot a yard sale sign from 100 yards away. They lived in love and happiness together until Richard's passing in 2011. Maxine had a penchant for creative endeavors and a flair for decorating. She listened to country music, enjoyed reading books about cowboys and outlaws, and kept an impeccably tidy home. She loved beautiful things but cherished her rich collection of hundreds of photographs of her children and grandchildren the most. Maxine was also an avid baker and appreciated a good hamburger if only to get to the slice of pie or bowl of ice cream to follow. Maxine Nichols is survived by her daughter Linda Parillo and her husband Joseph of Schenectady, NY, son James Seely of Center Harbor, NH, daughter Pamela Palombo and her husband Thomas of Scotia, NY, daughter Sue Seely and her partner Jim of Gautier, MI, son Dr. Bradley Seely and his wife Dr. Julee Richards of Roseburg, OR, and the cherished members of the Nichols family; Kim Fawcett and her husband Fred of Kansas City, MO and Tracy Nichols and his wife Belinda of Edmond, OK. Maxine is also survived by twenty-four grandchildren and twenty-six great grandchildren who fondly knew her as "GG". Maxine's great granddaughter Alma is named after her mother. She was preceded in death by her husband Richard Nichols; parents Harvey and Alma Bradley; brothers Owen Bradley and Raymond Bradley and first husband James Seely. Maxine will be laid to rest privately alongside Richard at Resthaven-Sunset Memorial Parks, Ponca City, OK. Online condolences may be left by visiting troutfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation at bcrf.org
