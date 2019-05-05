known to family and friends as Gigi passed away at her home in West Hill with her husband Michael and son Mike after several cardio/pulmonary complications. At her request, no formal funeral services will occur at this time but we will however have a Celebration of Her Life at a later date, time and place. She was born in Striegau, Germany on Feb. 11, 1938 and survived the 30-day siege by the Russian Army in 1945 on her 7th birthday enduring the largest mass migration to safety in the West. In 1955 she headed off to England as an Au-pair-Mädchen and Student attending a division of Oxford in Leicester. She returned to Sindelfingen Germany in 1958 and was employed as a German/English technical translator and fell in love with Michael who was stationed at the former Field Marshall Rommels, Panzer Kaserne. She was transferred to their NYC division and married Michael in Dec. of 1960 at his home Parish in Sherrill, NY. She, along with hubby and son Mike moved to Schenectady in 1963 and was employed by the International GE Div. as a German/English technical translator. The division was relocated to GE Corp HQ. Choosing to remain in Schenectady, she applied for and was hired as an administrative assistant to the VP of Power Gen. She earned her B.S. in Business and Labor Relations in 1978 from SUNY. She ended her employment with GE in 1980 and initiated an import company by the name of Collecta Ltd. representing several German manufactures with marketing, warehousing and distribution of their products. Gisela was a very loving wife and a wizard at gardening and lover of the animal kingdom who always had a smile and happy thoughts, even through her pain and suffering caused by Metastatic HER2neg./ HR pos. Breast Cancer. Gisela is survived by her husband Michael J. of 59-years. Her Son Michael G. Koen and his wife Karen of Point Pleasant NJ . . .and their daughter Jessica L. Koen-Larson (30). . . and her husband Neil of Toms River NJ. . . and their son Tyler M. Koen (26) of Point Pleasant, NJ. Published in The Daily Gazette on May 5, 2019