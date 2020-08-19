Meda S. Powell, 79, of Schenectady, passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020. Meda was a graduate of Mont Pleasant High School and worked at Hallmark Nursing Home for over 35 years. She was a member of the former Broadway United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir. The daughter of the late Cleon and Esther Powell, Meda was predeceased by her siblings, Cleon Jr., Florence, Alma and William. She is survived by her many nieces and nephews, including Michele, John and Alan Powell, Robert and Richard Albright as well as close friends Emily Pierce and Ann Armstrong. A celebration of Meda's life will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Bond Funeral Home, Inc, Broadway @ Guilderland Avenue, Schenectady, NY (with COVID-19 precautions of masks, social distancing and capacities). Visitation will be from 10 to 10:30 a.m. prior. Interment at Schenectady Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Back Pack Project at 1st Reformed Church of Scotia or to the Schenectady City Mission in her memory. To leave a condolence for Meda's family, please visit www.bondfuneralhome.com
