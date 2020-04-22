|
|
"Daddy's Girl" Melinda "Mindy" Anne Shepard, age 53, died accidently and joined her father "Milt" in heaven on Sunday, April 19, 2020 after a long struggle with multiple health issues. Melinda was born in Cohoes, NY on March 25, 1967 to Francis and Mary (Townley) Shepard. Mindy graduated from Cohoes High School and went on to earn her associates degree in early childhood education from HVCC. After graduation Mindy worked as a House Manager at Vandeheyden's Small House where she put her caring nature to great use. Mindy went on to help build a small business "Lewis Henry Auto Sales" with her family for many years. Wanting to represent small businesses Mindy became involved in the Town of Halfmoon government. She served on the ZBA and was appointed to the Town Board as Councilwomen and Deputy Supervisor. She then became Town Supervisor in 2007 and served for 7 years in that position where she put her heart and soul into serving the residents of Halfmoon and Saratoga County. She spent 3 days straight in Town Hall during the big ice storm and only went home to make sure her family was being taken care of. Mindy was a die heart Republican and loved working on the Board of Supervisor and was especially proud of overseeing the construction of the new Animal Shelter as well as many other projects. Mindy's political career came to an end when the TU ran a series of negative news stories written by a nasty and vindictive reporter that led the FBI running a fabricated sting operation against her. After protecting everyone she loved it was a sad way to end her career in public service. When she took some time for herself, Mindy enjoyed traveling and spending time with Alan and her family and friends. She especially loved being Grandma to her granddaughter Lexi Rose. Mindy is survived by her soulmate and partner, Alan Grattidge; her loving mother, Mary Shepard; her sons, Lucas and Chase Wormuth (Nicole Allen); her adored granddaughter, Lexi Rose; her dear brothers Matthew and Scott Shepard and her grandmother, Alice Townley. She will also be missed and remembered by many aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews. Mindy was especially close to her cousin Kristen Miller and Aunt Sandra and her niece Jeanie Graneau who will needs lots family help and support now. Mindy touched many lives and she will be especially missed by her dear friend Lynn Lynch, who she called her big sister, Gail and Abby Riddell and her lunch and track buddy Steve Watts who stood by her side when many of her colleagues abandon her. She loved being with Artie, Anita and Jean and many others at the County too. Mindy's life was like a roller coaster full of highs and lows but she always was taking care of her family and friends before herself. The world lost a true gem this past Sunday and we will all miss her greatly. Alan and Mary would like to thank her doctors that helped her with all of her health travails, Dr. Asim Yousuf her GP, Dr. William Gustin her Gastroenterologist and Dr Leona Kim of the Mt. Sinai Liver Transplant program. The family asks in lieu of flowers anyone wishing to make a donation in Mindy's name is encouraged to support the Friends of the Saratoga County Animal Shelter or the Halfmoon Historical Society. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are entrusted to Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Mindy's Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 22, 2020