My Big Sister. My dear sister, Melissa Lagone, was called home suddenly by her Lord and Savior on Tuesday February 19th, 2019 at the age of 56. Her memory will be lovingly cherished by her parents Donna and Jim Lagone and her brother James Lagone. Melissa will also be forever remembered by her Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, extended family and dear friends. Melissa was born and raised on Long Island, New York. She graduated from Sachem High School class of 1980 and furthered her education with a degree in Accounting from Suffolk County Community College. She was an accomplished musician, playing the oboe and many other woodwind instruments in the high school orchestra and marching band. Melissa was also a talented guitar player, vocalist and song writer in her church music group. She sang her beautiful hymnals that she wrote at Sunday church services at Pinecrest retreat center in Setauket. The heavens rejoiced with her when she sang and led song services. To all that knew Melissa, she was a sweet and gentle soul who was always there when you needed her, to lend a shoulder to cry on or offer word of encouragement to a friend or family member in need. Her smile and laughter were a blessing to all. And those who may not know, she had a penchant for practical jokes as well. Where more than once she took great pride in getting one over on her little brother. Melissa was also a very creative person. She loved to sew shawls and on occasion, her own clothing and jackets. This is a talent she received from her Grandmother, Sue Hydo. Melissa loved to write, especially crime fiction and detection short stores. Melissa's writing skill seven landed her a spot on a crime novel TV show. During the show the host interviewed Melissa, asking for her opinion regarding the criminal case at hand. She was a natural, showing poise and the same steely collectiveness of a seasoned detective on camera. She delighted in her 15 minutes of fame and her family was so proud of her accomplishment. Melissa also loved to travel, especially with her Mother. Melissa and our Mom went on many adventures across this great country together, visiting their church friends and national parks along the way. She had wonderful stories to tell. But, of all the places they visited, Melissa was most taken by the breathtaking beauty of the desert southwest. Melissa loved the desert most of all. When Melissa spoke about their travels, her excitement was palatable, as if they returned home just last week. Dearest Sister, you have embarked upon a new journey that we all one day must take, in the caring arms of our Lord and Savior, the apple of His eye. And I know, the heavens are rejoicing with your arrival. Melissa you are a treasured blessing in my life. Your brother James. Services will be held at 9 a.m. on Saturday at the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home, 501 Union Street. Interment will follow in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home on Friday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Published in The Daily Gazette from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019