Melvin (Mel) Richard Toub, 70, of Naples, Florida and Clifton Park, NY died on Wednesday, April 10,2019 at Avow Hospice in Naples, Florida. Born on January 6,1949 in the Bronx, Mel was the son of the late Sonia Tobolsky –Toub and Joseph Toub. Mr. Toub married Joyce Silverstein – Toub on June 18, 1972 in Brooklyn, NY. He received his Undergraduate (BS) and graduate ME, MBA degrees from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (materials engineering). He was the recipient of several awards and recognitions related to his career in the silicone industry. He was also a concert bassoonist. Mel was an accomplished materials engineer at GE Silicones and later Momentive Performance Materials with several publications and patents in his field. Mel later went on to become a private consultant in the silicone industry. He was regarded as a leader in his field and headed several training courses and conferences. Mel performed in several musical ensembles and symphony orchestras as a bassoonist throughout the US and Europe. He served on the board of Friends of Chamber Music in Troy, New York. Mel also mentored young musicians in bassoon. He was an avid bassoon collector and reed-maker. He was a member of the guitar group "Alta Rockers," in Naples, Florida. Mel was a lifelong active member of the Jewish community with memberships at Congregation Beth Shalom in Clifton Park and Temple Shalom in Naples, Florida. He was also a bar and bat mitzvah tutor. In addition to his wife Joyce, he is survived by his children, Joshua (Libby) Toub from Menlo Park, CA, Julia Toub of Portland, Oregon and David Toub of Austin, Texas. Grandfather (POPPY) of Avi Toub, Eitan Toub, Zev Toub, all residing in Menlo Park. He also leaves a sister, Arlene Toub, cousins Ronnie (Jim) Stowell. Uncle of Levi Susman, Yisrael Susman , Rabbi Baruch Susman , Eli Silverstein, Gavi Silverstein, Adam and Tobias Silverstein, Basha Goldstein, Pessy Spadone, Chaya Mushka Spadone, Zeissa Chana Spadone , Dalya Silverstein and Jalna Silverstein. Mel was blessed with a large community of friends and family who loved him dearly. He was a haftorah /torah chanter, Hadassah associate and member of NENY and Naples Jewish Federations. Mel enjoyed racquet- ball, music, woodwork, and spending time with his friends and family and will be remembered for his wry sense of humor. He was witty and humble and a true "mensch" Services at Congregation Beth Shalom, 688 Clifton Park Center Road in Clifton Park, NY on Monday, April 15, 2019 at 12 noon. Rabbi's Chanan Markowitz and Beverly Magidson will be officiating. Interment will follow services in the Beth Shalom Cemetery in Rotterdam, NY. Shiva will be observed from Monday, April 15th to Thursday, April 18th at the Toub residence, 83 Rolling Brook Drive in Clifton Park, NY. Scholarship funds will be established at the Glickman Popkin Bassoon Camp and Bennington Chamber Music Conference. Please contact Joyce Toub at [email protected] for further inquiries. "Dad was a really special guy- kind, funny, humble, selfless, intelligent, creative, handy, loving, and caring. He has touched us all. I'd like to think that he has instilled the "junior Toubs" with his " menschism" and created a legacy that will continue to inspire his friends and family long after his passing. Although cancer has cruelly taken his body from us far too soon, his spirit and soul will continue to flourish for generations. We will all miss him deeply." (Julia Toub)