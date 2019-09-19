Home

Ottman Funeral Home
22 Church St
Cherry Valley, NY 13320
(607) 264-8141
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Ottman Funeral Home
22 Church St
Cherry Valley, NY 13320
View Map
Service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Thomas Catholic Church
Resources
Meredith "Mac" McNeil

Meredith "Mac" McNeil Obituary
Meredith "Mac" McNeil passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Betty and children, Sarah (Jesse, son Jonah) and Jim (Stephanie, son Sam). A native of Washington County, NY, he worked in and around agricultural communities for his entire life. He was the only child of Mildred and John McNeil of Cossayuna. He graduated from SUNY Cobleskill with an associate's degree and Cornell University with a bachelor's degree before beginning a teaching career at SUNY Cobleskill. He was an associate professor in the Ag Engineering department for 32 years where he taught hundreds, if not thousands, of students to weld and do agricultural structural engineering. He was active in his community, serving as Seward town councilman and supervisor for many years. He loved animals, vegetable gardening, the outdoors, John Deere, and tinkering. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Animal Shelter of Schoharie Valley. Calling hours at Ottman Funeral Home in Cherry Valley will be from 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019 and a service at St. Thomas Catholic Church starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019. To send online condolences visit: www.ottmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 19, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
