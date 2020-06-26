Merlin V. Sagendorf, 92, of State Route #7, Schoharie, passed away Saturday, June 20th at his home with the love and support of his family. Merlin was born July 21, 1927 in Howes Cave, NY the son of Victor L. and Jessie (Bellinger) Sagendorf. After attending Sharon Springs school, he owned a dairy farm on Sharon Hill and worked at Howes Cave Cement Plant. In 1956, he purchased a dairy farm on Rte. 30A in Schoharie and named it the Valley Gateway Farm. In his younger days he was on a baseball team, enjoyed bowling and snowmobiling along with target practice and hunting. After retiring from dairy farming he did crop harvesting for area farmers and drove school bus for Schoharie School. In his retirement, he enjoyed golfing and was a collector of farm toys and attended farm toy shows. He also designed and built many detailed replicas of Peter Bilt, Mack and GMC trucks. He served on the Schoharie Planning Board, was a member of the Canajoharie Country Club, and the Central Bridge United Methodist Church. He married Elsie L. (Foland) Sagendorf on December 8, 1946. She predeceased him on November 11, 2014. Survivors include his daughter, Marlene J. Douglass of Glen, his son Gregory J. (Joan) Sagendorf of Schoharie, a son-in-law; Robert Dell of Utica, his grandchildren, Stacy Brendese (Stephen), Maria Douglass (Jason Fredericks) and Jason Saddlemire (Nicolle Adams), three great-grandchildren, Nathan Brendese, Caitlin and Addison Saddlemire and their mother Erin Saddlemire. Merlin was predeceased by his son, Jeffrey L. Sagendorf in 2017 and his daughter, Laraine Dell in 2015. The family would like to give special thanks to his CHC caregivers Jessica, Laurie and Crystal for their compassionate loving care and support. A private graveside service will be held at the Old Stone Fort Cemetery in Schoharie. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Merlin to the Joshua Project, PO Box 413, Middleburgh, NY 12122, OR to a local charity of ones' choice. The Langan Funeral Home of Schoharie and the Robert A. Guffin Funeral Home of Cobleskill are assisting the Sagendorf family. Please visit www.langanfuneralhome.com to leave a special message or memory for Merlin's family.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jun. 26, 2020.