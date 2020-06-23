Merwyn J. McMillan
Merwyn J. McMillan, 92, of Lewis Rd., died Saturday, June 20, 2020 in his home with his family at his side. Born October 21, 1927 in Cobleskill, he was the son of William J. and Alice (Hayes) McMillan. Merwyn married Lena Slater on February 26. 1946 and they lived in Cobleskill for many years before moving to Ballston Spa over thirty years ago. While living there he was a member of the Ballston Spa Elks Lodge. Merwyn retired from Williamsburg Transport after many years of driving truck. In his leisure he enjoyed hunting, snowmobiling, camping, and bowling. Most of all, Merwyn found pleasure spending time with his family. Cherishing his memories are his wife, Lena (Slater) McMillan; two daughters: Karyn Chevalier of Glenville and Gail (Joseph) Papa of Latham; four grandchildren: Patricia, Dawn, Thor, and Christopher; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings: June McMillan, Jeanne McMillan, Stanley McMillan, Roger McMillan, and Helen Guernsey. A funeral service will be held at noon on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Mereness-Putnam Funeral Home, 171 Elm St., Cobleskill where a period of visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to noon, prior to the service. Burial will follow in Cobleskill Rural Cemetery. Face coverings and social distancing will be respected. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208. Further information and the provision for online condolences may be found at www.merenessputnamfuneralhome.com.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Mereness-Putnam Funeral Home
JUN
24
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Mereness-Putnam Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Mereness-Putnam Funeral Home
171 Elm St
Cobleskill, NY 12043
(518) 234-3549
