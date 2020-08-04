Michael A. Cimino-Cary, 69, of State Route 10 died unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Cobleskill Regional Hospital. Born July 19, 1951 in Cobleskill he was the son of the late William D. and Joyce (Slater) Cary, Sr. A graduate of the former Cobleskill Central School, Michael continued his education at SUNY Cobleskill. He was employed at General Electric Corporate Research and Development for 38 years. Forever cherishing his memories are his wife, Susan M. Cimino-Cary, whom he married September 19, 1981, daughter, Heather Cary of St. Petersburg, FL, brother, William D. Cary, Jr. of Cobleskill, three nieces: Susan Cary Palmer, Valerie Cary MacPherson, and April Cary Kuniya, great-nieces and nephews: Ryan Palmer, Liam MacPherson, Nicholas Palmer, Grace MacPherson, Mina Ophelia Kuniya. In addition to his parents, Michael was predeceased by his brother, Jeffrey A. Cary. A celebration of his life will be held privately at Mereness Putnam Funeral Home, 171 Elm St. Cobleskill with prayers offered by Rev. H. Chase Page. Michael loved his family, first and foremost. However, he also loved the outdoors, birdwatching, gardening, fishing and hunting. He also loved music, especially rock and roll, folk, jazz and blues and his favorite musician of all, was Leon Russell. Though he also loved the coast of Southern Maine, Michael loved the natural beauty of Schoharie County and lived here most of his life. He knew every backroad in the County and joyfully drove and walked them frequently. Memorial contributions may be made to Hero Fund America (herofundamerica.org
) or Catholic Charities of Delaware, Otsego, and Schoharie Counties, 489 West Main St., Cobleskill, NY 12043. Further information and the provision for online condolences may be found at www.merenessputnamfuneralhome.com
.