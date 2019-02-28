|
|
Michael Anthony Audino, 87, passed away quietly among family on February 23rd. Born on February 22, 1932, in Albany, New York, he was the son of the late John B. Audino and Teresa Travison. A complete Published Tribute appeared in yesterday's newspaper, and can be viewed now at www.McveighFuneralHome.com. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Michael's family Thursday, February 28, 2019, 4 p.m. to 7:00 pm in McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen Street, Albany, NY 12206. Funeral services Friday, March 1, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at McVeigh Funeral Home, Albany thence to St. Pius X Church, Loudonville, NY at 10 a.m. where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated. The Rite of Committal will be held at Our Lady of Angels Cemetery immediately following the Funeral Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Community Hospice, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208. To leave the family a special message, obtain directions, light a virtual candle or view other helpful services please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 28, 2019