|
|
Michael C. "Chuck" Hewitt, 75 of Schenectady passed away Monday, March 16, 2020 at Ellis Hospital. Born on May 5, 1944 in Niskayuna, he was the son of the late Charles and Marie (Wilson) Hewitt. Michael was a lifelong resident of the area and graduated Bishop Gibbons High School. He worked for General Electric Company as an Assembler until his retirement. Michael ran cross-country in high school, enjoyed playing golf, gardening and was an avid Philadelphia Eagles and Philadelphia Phillies fan. He also was a dog lover, and had many dogs over the years. In addition to his parents, Michael was predeceased by his sister, Marie (Hewitt) Smith. He is survived by his loving sisters, Janice (John) Shoemaker and Margaret (George) Wells; nieces and nephews, Theresa (Alan) Anderson, Patrick (Kelly) Wells, Bridget (Mark) Smith, Brian (Kristen) Shoemaker, Mark (Vanita) Shoemaker, Amy (Christopher) Hebbard and Allison (Patrick) Beauchemin, as well as a host of great nieces and nephews. Services will be private. Burial will take place at Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Michael's memory may be made to the Animal Protective Foundation, 53 Maple Ave, Schenectady, NY 12302. For online condolences please visit, www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 18, 2020