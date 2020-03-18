Home

POWERED BY

Services
Scott & Barbieri Family Funeral Homes
1867 State St
Schenectady, NY 12304
(518) 344-5348

Michael C. "Chuck" Hewitt


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael C. "Chuck" Hewitt Obituary
Michael C. "Chuck" Hewitt, 75 of Schenectady passed away Monday, March 16, 2020 at Ellis Hospital. Born on May 5, 1944 in Niskayuna, he was the son of the late Charles and Marie (Wilson) Hewitt. Michael was a lifelong resident of the area and graduated Bishop Gibbons High School. He worked for General Electric Company as an Assembler until his retirement. Michael ran cross-country in high school, enjoyed playing golf, gardening and was an avid Philadelphia Eagles and Philadelphia Phillies fan. He also was a dog lover, and had many dogs over the years. In addition to his parents, Michael was predeceased by his sister, Marie (Hewitt) Smith. He is survived by his loving sisters, Janice (John) Shoemaker and Margaret (George) Wells; nieces and nephews, Theresa (Alan) Anderson, Patrick (Kelly) Wells, Bridget (Mark) Smith, Brian (Kristen) Shoemaker, Mark (Vanita) Shoemaker, Amy (Christopher) Hebbard and Allison (Patrick) Beauchemin, as well as a host of great nieces and nephews. Services will be private. Burial will take place at Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Michael's memory may be made to the Animal Protective Foundation, 53 Maple Ave, Schenectady, NY 12302. For online condolences please visit, www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -