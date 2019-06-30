Dr. Michael C. Percenti, 54, passed away on May 28, 2019 in Texas after a brief illness. Calling hours will be on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Albany, NY 12205. Interment will follow at Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, where Michael will be laid to rest with his father and grandparents. Michael was born to Vincent and Nancy Percenti on September 17, 1964. In 1982, he graduated from South Colonie High school. Afterwards, he obtained his Bachelor of Science degree at Siena College followed by a Doctorate at the Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine. Michael married the love of off his life, Darlene, in 1994 and together has two beatufiful girls. His fondest memories were of their time spent together boating on Lake Champlain. Michael was predeceased by his father, Vincent, in 2013. He is survived and remembered by his daughters, Eryn and Kristyn; his wife, Darlene; his mother, Nancy; his brother, Mark (Katherine); niece & nephew, Aidan and Juliet and many friends and relatives. He will be deeply missed and he has left behind many fond memories as a Physician, Son, Husband, Father and Brother. Condolences may be sent to his daughters, Eryn and Kristyn at 8831 Japonica Drive, Richmond, TX 77469. Published in The Daily Gazette on June 30, 2019