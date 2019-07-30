|
Michael D. Bacchi, 82, entered peacefully into eternal rest on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Ellis Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Services will be held at the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home, 501 Union Street on Tuesday at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Anthony's Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home on Tuesday from 9 to 11 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made in Michael's memory to Community Hospice or Ellis Hospital Foundation.
Published in The Daily Gazette on July 30, 2019