The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
ROSSI & DITORO FUNERAL HOME
501 Union St
Schenectady, NY 12305
518-374-0854
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
ROSSI & DITORO FUNERAL HOME
501 Union St
Schenectady, NY 12305
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
ROSSI & DITORO FUNERAL HOME
501 Union St
Schenectady, NY 12305
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Bacchi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael D. Bacchi


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael D. Bacchi Obituary
Michael D. Bacchi, 82, entered peacefully into eternal rest on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Ellis Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Services will be held at the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home, 501 Union Street on Tuesday at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Anthony's Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home on Tuesday from 9 to 11 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made in Michael's memory to Community Hospice or Ellis Hospital Foundation.
Published in The Daily Gazette on July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of ROSSI & DITORO FUNERAL HOME
Download Now