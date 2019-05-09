|
Michael D. "Shorty" DiNallo, 83, died Tuesday, May 7th at Samaritan Hospital, Troy, after being stricken at home. Husband of Patricia Greenwood DiNallo, father of daughters Theresa Higgins, Donna Izzo and Regina Thompson; eight grandchildren and brother of Anthony "Jerry" DiNallo. Calling hours, Sunday 2 to 5 p.m. at All Saints on the Hudson Church. Mass 9 a.m. Monday at All Saints on the Hudson Church, No Main St, Mechanicville. Burial with military honors at Saratoga National Cemetery to follow. Full Obituary will appear in Friday's edition. DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home.
Published in The Daily Gazette on May 9, 2019