Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, Inc.
39 South Main Street
Mechanicville, NY 12118
(518) 664-4500
Calling hours
Sunday, May 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
All Saints on the Hudson Church
121 N. Main St.
Mechanicville, NY
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, May 13, 2019
9:00 AM
All Saints on the Hudson Church
121 N. Main St.
Mechanicville, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael DiNallo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael D. "Shorty" DiNallo

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Michael D. "Shorty" DiNallo Obituary
Michael D. "Shorty" DiNallo, 83, died Tuesday, May 7th at Samaritan Hospital, Troy, after being stricken at home. Husband of Patricia Greenwood DiNallo, father of daughters Theresa Higgins, Donna Izzo and Regina Thompson; eight grandchildren and brother of Anthony "Jerry" DiNallo. Calling hours, Sunday 2 to 5 p.m. at All Saints on the Hudson Church. Mass 9 a.m. Monday at All Saints on the Hudson Church, No Main St, Mechanicville. Burial with military honors at Saratoga National Cemetery to follow. Full Obituary will appear in Friday's edition. DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home.
Published in The Daily Gazette on May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now