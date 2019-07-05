|
|
Michael D. Patrie, 66, died Saturday, June 29, 2019 at St. Peter's Hospital after being stricken at home. Michael was born in Schenectady to the late Donald and Carol Houghton Patrie. He worked in the automotive industry for over 40 years. Michael is survived by his loving wife, Dawn Caisse Patrie; three children, Amy (Wayne) Hills, Sara Siddons and Michael L. Patrie; half-sister, Vicki Moore; three grandchildren, Brittany and Adam Hills and Billy Siddons; great-granddaughter, Moriah Bradt and his extended family. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass, which will be celebrated, Saturday, July 13 at 10:30 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church, Schenectady. There will be no calling hours.
Published in The Daily Gazette on July 5, 2019