Michael David Pahl

Michael David Pahl Obituary
Michael David Pahl, 67, passed away January 10, 2020 at SECU Hospice House in Brunswick County North Carolina. Michael was born in Schenectady, NY where he resided for 65 years and graduated from Scotia Grenville High School. He was a star athlete excelling in Baseball, Football and Basketball. Michael was the son of the late Albert Pahl and the late Florence Corpening Pahl. Brother to the late Richard Pahl. He is survived by his wife of 13 years, Madeline Carusone Pahl, his two step sons Anthony and David Calandra and his two nieces, Bailey and Danniel Pahl. Michael was so full of life and will be missed by so many friends. Plans for a celebration of Michael's life to take place in New York are being planned for June. Details will be forthcoming.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 24, 2020
