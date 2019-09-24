|
Michael E. Drozinski, 65, passed away peacefully on September 22,2019. Born in Amsterdam, NY he was the son of Mary Ann and the late Leo Drozinski. Michael was a 1972 graduate of Bishop Scully High School in Amsterdam. He went on to continue his education at SUNY Delhi and Union College obtaining a bachelor's degree in civil engineering. Michael married his beloved high school sweetheart Diane DeLorenzo Drozinski on May 2, 1981. He worked for General Dynamics both in Groton, CT and Milton, NY before he began working for KAPL. Michael retired from KAPL as a civil engineer after many dedicated years in 2014. Following retirement, he and Diane moved to Ocala, FL, recently returning to New York. Michael was an avid New England Patriots fan, enjoyed watching college football, golfing, tennis, and playing pickleball. Above all Michael adored the time he spent with his family especially his grandchildren. In addition to his mother Mary Ann Drozinski and his beloved wife, Diane Drozinski, he is the cherished father of Michele (Michael) Moscinski and David (Jeanna) Drozinski. Grandfather to Matthew and Henry Moscinski and Jack and James Drozinski. He is also survived by his brothers, Richard (Jane) and Leo Drozinski along with several nieces and nephews. Calling hours for Michael will be held on September 25, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Glenville Funeral Home 9 Glenridge Road, Glenville. A funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will take place privately for the family at St. Anthony's cemetery, Glenville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Michael's name may be made to , 1 Marcus Blvd., Suite 104, Albany, NY 12205. Online condolences www.glenvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019