Michael E. Powers, 67, of Brunswick, GA, died peacefully at Savannah Memorial Hospital on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, following a brief illness. Born Oct. 18, 1952, in Schenectady, NY, to Maurice W. and Agness B. Powers, he spent his childhood happily growing up in Scotia, N.Y. and at Galway Lake, NY. He was a graduate of Scotia-Glenville High School, where he distinguished himself as an outstanding skier and a member of the football team. He also played baseball and, as a pitcher, was the proud claimant of a no-hitter. He attended Boston University, Clemson University, and St. Joseph's College of Maine. Michael became a master woodworker and general contractor, working in Brunswick and Jekyll Island, GA, since 1988. He was a beloved contractor for 23 years at the Villas by the Sea on Jekyll Island where he regaled homeowners with his adept storytelling, dry sense of humor, and commentary on the Atlanta Braves' antics. Michael loved baseball, golf, reading (especially history), and outshining anyone who dared watching Jeopardy with him. He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Rosemary A. Powers of Brunswick, GA, and his stepdaughter Laurie J. Kirkland of Hilliard, FL. Also surviving are his sister Mary Caroline Powers Van der Veer and brother-in-law John Van der Veer of Saratoga Springs, NY, brother James B. Powers and sister-in-law Sundra Powers of North Richland Hills, TX, nephew John D. Van der Veer of Clifton Park, NY, nephew James A. Van der Veer of San Francisco, CA, niece Anne O. Van der Veer of Forest Hills, NY, niece Michelle L. Mays of North Richland Hills, TX, nephew Sean D. Powers of Charleston, SC, and three grandsons of Jacksonville, FL. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Margaret O. Powers and his brother Daniel W. Powers. Private services will be held at a later date. In honor of Michael Powers and in lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to St. Jude's Research Hospital at stjude.org
.