|
|
Michael Edward Barry, 78, of Ballston Spa, NY, passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the Home of Good Shepherd, Saratoga Springs, NY. Michael was born in Utica, NY to parents Edward Barry and Catherine Vitale on November 27, 1941. He graduated from Utica College in 1963 and married Carole Jean Leonard, October 24 1964 at Saint Agnes Church in Utica, NY. He served three years as a member of the Army National Guard. Michael's professional career in commercial insurance spanned over 40 years where he made many lifelong friendships with both colleagues and clients. Fulfilling his goal to own an agency, Clients First Insurance Agency was founded in 1993 by Mike Barry and Mike Gabriel. He retired from Adirondack Trust Insurance in 2013. Michael was married for 55 years to his wife, Carole Barry, who survives him. He is also survived by his children Kristen Barry-George and her husband Michael George, John Barry and his wife Brooke Barry; his grandchildren Caroline, Graham, Harry, Taylor and Jack; siblings Ruth Bailey, Edward Barry and Karen Shepherd; nephews and nieces Colleen Bailey, Mark Bailey, Michael Bailey, Kelly Machold, Sean Barry, Kevin Barry, Casey Newell and Kandice Shepherd. He was predeceased by his parents and brother, Arthur Newell. Mike's interests were varied. He loved dogs and always had a faithful companion (or two) in his life. He was also an aspiring farmer, with horses, a rooster, a surprisingly bountiful vegetable garden and a fishing pond stocked for his grandchildren's entertainment. He also enjoyed downhill skiing and tennis for much of his life, plus a short stint as a runner in the 80's. Mike and his wife Carole were active members in the Charlton community including a local gourmet dinner club with cherished friends. His humor and charm were a source of enjoyment for all that knew him, his ability to genuinely connect with people was a key ingredient to his successful and fulfilling life. A special thank you to Norma and Ray Knizek close friends and neighbors whose watchful concern allowed Mike to live at home until he entered Hospice Care. Please join the family for a Celebration of Life in honor of Michael at Noon on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Armer Funeral Home, Inc. 39 East High St, Ballston Spa. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11am to Noon before the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in his honor to organizations Utica College https://www.utica.edu/advance/donate.cfm or SAD Foundation https://www.sads.org/ Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 23, 2020