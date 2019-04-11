Michael F. Zaikis, "Fuzzy", age 69, of Schenectady, NY, passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019 in Buffalo, NY surrounded by his loving family after a long battle with cancer. Originally from South Boston, MA and a graduate of Don Bosco Technical High School, he attended RPI where he was a brother of Alpha Sigma Phi. Mike spent the majority of his career as a maintenance supervisor at Freihofers Bakery in Albany, NY. He was an avid lover of the New England Patriots and the Boston Red Sox. In his free time, he founded and ran the Empire Dart League in Schenectady for 20 years and supported the Eagles Club and VFW. Mike and his fraternity brothers met every year for 30 plus years to continue their Euchre Weekend tradition. He was also a longtime Harley Rendezvous enthusiast. Mike will always be remembered for his willingness to help others, genuine interest in how you were doing, big warm smile and the ability to have a conversation with anyone. He was a friend to everyone he met, and once you were Mike's friend it was for life. Mike was predeceased by his parents, Josephine and Sylvester Zaikis. He is survived by his two children, Michael Zaikis of Pembroke, NY and Christine (Mark) Ehrensberger of Amherst, NY; his former spouse, Frances Zaikis of Schenectady, NY; his brother, Andrew Zaikis of Martha's Vineyard; his sister, Janet (Curt) Jarva of Norwell, MA and his aunt, Florence Stanley of Hudson, NH. Mike was a loving grandfather to Amelia and Garrett Ehrensberger who brought him so much joy and he was a devoted uncle to Jessica and Erik Jarva of Norwell, MA and Leslie and Erin Zaikis of New York City. A celebration of Mike's life will be held at a reception in the near future at a location in Schenectady, NY. Please contact Christine Ehrensberger ([email protected]) for further details about the remembrance reception. Please also share your memories online at Legacy.com. In lieu of flowers and in memory of Michael, please pay it forward in services or donations to a cause of your choice. Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary