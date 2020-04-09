Home

Michael Frank Wallace, 34, of Albany St., passed away suddenly on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Michael lived in Schenectady, NY all his life. Michael was an avid bicyclist and spent much of his time riding around the city and various bike paths. Mike enjoyed working on bicycles almost as much as he did ride them! Michael volunteered his time at the Electric City Bike Rescue, where he helped refurbish and restore old bicycles that were sold at low cost, or sometimes given away to low-income youths. He loved country music and rarely was seen without headphones blasting his favorite tunes. Michael had just received his certification as a flagger and was excited to have started his first flagging job with People Ready in Schenectady. Michael was predeceased by his mother, Cathy Marsh Wallace, and his grandfather Dr. Frank Marsh MD. Michael is survived by his family: grandmother Lucille Marsh, aunts Jacqueline (Robert) Kraus and Luci Marsh, uncles: Jeffrey and Frank Marsh, cousins Brian, Molly and Cora Kraus, Alexander and Jillian Marsh. Special thanks to best friend William Lindley who recognized and accepted Michael for who he was and who stood by him through thick or thin. Michael loved him and considered him his brother! Charitable contributions can be made in Michael's name to Mohawk Opportunities, ACT Team, 650 Franklin Street, Schenectady, NY 12305. Please add "Donation" to the memo on your check. Due to COVID 19, a celebration of Michael's life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 9, 2020
