Michael G. (Jerry) Pintavalle, passed away on January 11, 2019. Born in Schenectady, NY on February 13, 1927, he was 91 years old. A graduate of Mont Pleasant High School, he was a veteran of World War II, serving in the NAVY on the light cruiser, USS Astoria in the pacific area, attaining the rank of Coxswain. Michael worked for the General Electric Company for 42 years, retiring in 1987. He was predeceased by his wife of 37 years, Yvonne Marhafer Pintavalle in July 1987, and his son, Paul Michael Pintavalle in December 2013. Michael is survived by his wife of 38 years, Evelyn Pintavalle; brother, Arthur Pintavalle of Schenectady, NY; daughter, Mary Anne Palmatier (Steven Koblensky) of Green field Center, NY; two step-children, Teresa A O'Beirne (Patrick) of Broadalbin, NY, and Joseph M. Perone (Carol) of Las Vegas, NV; two grandchildren, Nicholle DeMatteo, and Todd C. DeMatteo; three step-grandchildren, Aidan O'Beirne, Jordan Perone, and Olivia Perone; five great-grandchildren, Cody Unser, Jacob Rotter, Domonic Rotter, Brayden DeMatteo, and Callen DeMatteo, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 11 a.m. Interment will be private. Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 9, 2019