|
|
Michael G. Wilson passed away peacefully on Friday March 20, 2020 at Glendale Nursing Home with his family by his side. Born on September 22, 1934 in Poultney, VT. Mike was the son of the late Joseph H. Wilson and Theresa Corcoran Wilson. His family moved to Schenectady in 1942 where he entered the fourth grade at St. John the Evangelist School, graduating in 1948 from the eighth grade. He graduated from St. Joseph's Academy in 1952, that high school is now a parking lot. He attended St. Andrew's Seminary with Fr. Danny DePascale and then attended Siena College. He was drafted into the United States Army with his friend Richard J. Staszak in 1957. Mike served sixteen months of his two years, working in the Idar-Iberstein Hospital in Germany as an operating room technician. In 1959, Mike returned to his parish, St. John the Evangelist, and under the direction of Rev. Arnold J. English, Pastor and Mathias P. Poersch, Sr., Mike started the Holy Name Society. As an alter server in 1945, Mike served the last morning mass said by Monsignor John L. Reilly, first Pastor of St. John the Evangelist Church. Through the years Mike served the Church as an usher, lector, and an Extraordinary Minister. Mike worked for Cluett Peabody Co., Troy, NY and A&P Tea Company before going to work for the City of Schenectady for 25.5 years. He retired on April 1, 1992 as Payroll Supervisor. He then worked as Business Manager for over twenty years at St. John the Evangelist Church and School. Mike was a thirty-eight year member of the Board of Directors for the City of Schenectady Federal Credit Union. Serving as Treasurer/Manager for many of those years. Mike was a loyal member of the Ancient Order of the Hibernians since 1959. Mike is predeceased by his wonderful nurse-caretaker-wife of fifty-seven years Donna S. Wilson who passed away on January 24, 2020. Mike is survived by his terrific son and daughter in law, John and Heather Wilson of Schenectady, NY The greatest grandson's in the world Tyler J. Wilson, of Rome NY and Jacob A. Wilson, of Schenectady, NY, the joys of "papa's" life. Mike is also survived by his loyal nieces and nephews and their spouses Judy (Sam), Joe (Cathy), Rich (Jessica), Mike, Theresa (John), Ann (Peter). In addition to his parents, Mike was predeceased by his sister Mary W. Kelly, his brother Anthony J. Wilson, and his best friend Dr. Frank G. Marsh. Due to concerns about the coronavirus, a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated privately at St. John the Evangelist Church and there will be no calling hours. Details of a memorial gathering will be published at a later date. In lieu of flowers those wishing to make a contribution in his memory may do so to: The Carmelite Sisters 1931 W. Jefferson Rd Pittsford, NY 14534 or The City Mission PO Box Schenectady, NY 12301 The Family would like to extend a special thank you to Linda, Deb, Tammy, and neighbors Patty and Rich who provided Mike with exceptional friendship and care so that his wishes to remain in his home for as long as possible could be fulfilled. The family also wishes to thank the staff of Home Instead Senior Care, Albany Medical Center – D5, Glendale Nursing Home, and Community Hospice for their compassionate care and friendship during these particularly difficult times.
Published in The Daily Gazette from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020