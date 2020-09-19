Michael Giovannone, 52, passed away suddenly on September 15, 2020. Born in Schenectady he was the son of Myrtle Frye Giovannone and the late Jerry Giovannone, Sr. Mike was a graduate of Niskayuna High School and went on to obtain his bachelor's degree in Accounting from Siena College. He was the recipient of the New York Society of Certified Public Accountants Award for Outstanding Scholastic Achievements in Accounts and graduated Cum Laude. Michael worked for AARP in Scotia and for the past 23 years was working for the Department of Environmental Conservation in Albany as the Principal Accountant. He enjoyed taking care of him home, nature and cooking. Above all, Michael enjoyed the time he was able to spend with his family. Left to cherish his memory is his mother Myrtle Giovannone, his sisters Lynn Trentini (Michael) and Louise Giovannone. Also surviving are his nieces and nephews Justin Trentini, Christina Mathew (Keith) and Jessica Butrym, his sister in law Joann Giovannone along with several extended family members and friends. Michael was predeceased by his father Jerry Giovannone, Sr., his brother Jerry Giovannone, Jr. and his nephew Nicholas Jerry Giovannone. Funeral services will be held privately for the family on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Road, Glenville. Family may call from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow at St. Anthony's Cemetery in Glenville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Michael's name may be made to the Animal Protective Foundation, 53 Maple Ave., Scotia, NY 12302. Online condolences www.glenvillefuneralhome.com
