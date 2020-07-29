Michael J. Della Rocco, Jr., died at home, Saturday, July 25, 2020. He was born at home April 11, 1926 in the Town of Rotterdam, the son of Michael J. Della Rocco and Elizabeth Casey Della Rocco. He was predeceased by his parents, infant son Joseph, and sisters Eileen Maurizi, Kathleen Fabrizio, and Concetta Hiltsley. He was the father of Michael J. III (Juliann), William (Barbara), Thomas Della Rocco, Anne (Peter) Zeppetelli, and John Della Rocco. He is also survived by his sisters Gladys Boland and Rhea Fitzgerald, twelve grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Mike had a very active and exciting life. He left Draper High School to join the US Navy in 1943 at age 17. A graduate of basic engineering and diesel schools in the Navy, he was assigned to the amphibious force in Solomons, Maryland. He served in the South Pacific aboard the LCI-L 636, participating in the liberation of the Philippines Islands of Leyte, Luzon, Mindoro, and Mindanao and the invasion of the Ilse of Borneo. Michael was assigned to the Commander's Staff as an underwater repairman, and attained the rank of Motor Machinist Mate, First Class. For his service he was awarded the following awards and ribbons: American Theater, Asiatic Pacific with two Bronze Stars, Philippine Liberation Ribbon with two Bronze Stars, Philippine Presidential Citation, Navy and Marine Corps Combat Ribbon, and the Victory Medal. Upon discharge from service, he returned to Draper School and graduated while coaching JV basketball. Mike attended Veterans Vocational School in Troy and graduated from Modern Welding School in Schenectady. He was a well-respected greenhouse grower at W. J. Frederick & Sons florist in Schenectady and enjoyed growing plants all his life. He was very proud to serve the City of Schenectady as a firefighter and Lieutenant until permanently disabled, hitting a bridge on the way to a fire call. He was active in the Permanent Firefighters' Association as President, Vice President, and Trustee. While President of the Firefighters' Association he started a fire prevention program in the Schenectady Schools and at many service clubs, PTA's and church groups. He also served as President, Vice President, and Trustee in the City Firefighters' Union, Local 28, and was a leader in bringing the Police Benevolent Association and the Firefighter's union together for joint labor negotiations. Mike was a leader in establishing the police and firefighters as a strong political force through the local Conservative Party and served as Schenectady County and City Conservative Party Chairman for many years. He was active in many community groups, the Downtown Special Assessment District, Office for the Aging Advisory Committee, Schenectady County Charter Revision Committee, Red Cross Blood Donors' Gallon Club, long-time member of the Sunnyview Wellness Center, and past-president of the Euclid School PTA. He was the first Schenectady Firefighter on the Central Labor Council and on its Executive Board, as well as a Life Member of Post 357, American Legion Veterans of WWII, Korea, and Vietnam. Mike was a member of the Schenectady Ancient Order of Hibernians, American Legion Post 1485, Sons of the American Legion Post 1091, Gifford Grange, and the Albany Florist Club. He also served many years as a Schenectady County Civil Service Commissioner. Mike's family would like to thank Lolita Busjit and Betty Singh for their patience and kindness in his daily care, as well as Community Hospice for providing care and comfort in his final days. Funeral services will be private, for immediate family, due to the current COVID-19 crisis. Memorial gifts in Mike's name may be given to the Schenectady Firefighters Cancer Foundation, 1242 Fourth Avenue, Schenectady, New York 12303.





