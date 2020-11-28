1/1
Michael J. Hennessey
Michael J. Hennessey, Sr., 80, entered the Kingdom of God on November 25,2020, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Saratoga Springs in 1940 to the late William A. Hennessey Sr. and Gladys V. Clough.   Mike proudly served in the United States Navy from 1957 – 1960; he then joined the Army becoming a member of the United States Army 5th Special Forces, Green Beret 82nd Airborne Division where he served in Vietnam. In 1965, Mike returned to the Navy serving until his retirement in 1977.   Throughout his life, Mike worked at the Onan Power Plant, Bellevue Maternity Hospital and the Niskayuna School District Transportation Department.  He was an avid fan of the New England Patriots, the Boston Red Sox and he enjoyed hunting and camping with his wife.   Mike also enjoyed conversation over a good whiskey Old Fashioned often telling jokes, making people laugh and creating memorable moments for everyone. Above all, he loved his family. Mike is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Nancy M. (DeVoe) Hennessey, his children Michael J. Hennessey, Jr (Kerry), Colleen Young (Bret), Bernadette Seton, and his brother William A. Hennessey, grandchildren Lindsey Manning, Courtney Manning, Andrew Townsend, great grandchildren Xavier Manning and Aria Manning-Enalls as well as several nieces, nephews and his loyal canine companion Maggie.   He was predeceased by his three brothers, John, James and Joseph and his three fury companions, Bear, Sandy and Brutus.  Mike and family would like to extend a special thank you to The Community Hospice and the Albany VA Homebase Program for their compassionate care and support.   Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Mike's family on Sunday afternoon from 2:00 to 5:00 pm at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. Funeral services will be Monday morning at 10:30 at the funeral home. Face masks are required and social distancing will be observed. Burial with military honors will be at Memory Gardens.  Mike has requested in lieu of flowers that memorial contributions be made either to The Community Hospice Foundation 310 S. Manning Blvd. Albany, NY 12208 or to The Mohawk Hudson Humane Society at 3 Oakland Ave, Menands, NY 12204. To order flowers or to leave a message of condolence for the family visit www.CannonFuneral.com.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
29
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Cannon Funeral Home
NOV
30
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Cannon Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Cannon Funeral Home
2020 Central Ave.
Albany, NY 12205
(518) 869-1005
