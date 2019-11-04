|
Michael J. Lavigne, 43, sadly died Friday evening, Nov 1st, at home, in the loving company of his family. Mike battled the effects of ALS (Lou Gehrig's Disease) for the past 12 years, with overwhelming support of family and friends. Born in Niskayuna, May 22, 1976, son of John and Kathryn "Kit" McCarthy Lavigne, Mike was a 1994 graduate of Stillwater Central and had attended Junior College of Albany. He worked at the former Hilti Co. of Waterford for several years. Mike was an avid Notre Dame fan, he loved the paranormal, science fiction, fantasy and adventure movies. He was a huge Fan of anything out of the ordinary, He was a talented artist he loved music and live concerts. Most important to him were his friends and family. He was loyal to a fault and would always do anything for anyone. He truly loved life Survivors in addition to his parents include brothers Shawn and Deena and children Tabitha and Racheal of Saratoga Springs, Patrick and Domenica of Ballston Spa and Christopher of Mechanicville, along with Uncle Joseph Lavigne , Aunts Susan McCarthy and Warren Kretzschmar, Anne Marie Erno and Betty (James) Luste and Agnes Lavigne. cousins, and a world of friends. He was predeceased by grandparents Joe and Irene Lavigne, John and Betty McCarthy, and Uncles Morris and Ted Lavigne Calling hours will be held on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. at All Saints on the Hudson Church (St. Peter's), 895 Hudson Ave, Stillwater, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow. In lieu of flowers, remembrances' may be made to St. Peter's ALS Regional Ctr, 19 Warehouse Row, Albany 12205 or . 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To leave condolences and for directions visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Nov. 4, 2019