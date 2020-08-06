1/1
Michael J. Lennon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael J. Lennon, 63, entered Eternal Life Monday, August 3, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Petersburg, VA he was the loving son of James J. Lennon and the late Geraldine Mitchell Lennon. Michael was a graduate of both Shaker High School and St. Michael's College. As a young man he enjoyed skiing, and worked as an instructor at Gore Mountain. Michael was an avid boater, and was A Friend of Bill's for 21 years. He worked in the construction industry for many years, and most recently in sales for the Yankee Boating Center, Diamond Point, NY. He was the beloved husband of Linda B. Winiarski Lennon; dear father of Sarah Lennon and Sean Lennon; brother of James P. Lennon (Julia), Kathryn Matthews (Chester), Julie Sheehy (Robert) and Joseph Lennon (Tanya); he is survived by several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral Services will be held privately. Those wishing to remember Michael in a special way may send a contribution to High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801. To leave a special message for the family please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McVeigh Funeral Home
208 North Allen Street
Albany, NY 12206
(518) 489-0188
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McVeigh Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved