Michael J. Posillico, 65, died Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Ellis Hospital. Mike was born in Schenectady to the late James and Margaret Lecce Posillico. Mike was a graduate of Scotia-Glenville HS, received his BA from Springfield College and his MA from Northwestern University. Mike was a physical education and health teacher, baseball coach and athletic director. He worked at the Mount McGregor Correctional Facility in Wilton, Schoharie Central School District, Schenectady School District and the N.Y.S. Department of Health. He enjoyed traveling to Florida and Mexico, playing golf, exhibiting his two classic cars at car shows and was an avid Red Sox baseball fan. He is survived by two siblings, Dr. James (Tibby) Posillico, of Chester, NJ and Judith "Judi" (Michael) Cuevas of Schenectady, one niece, Dr. Sarah Posillico of Cleveland, OH, one nephew, Geoffrey Posillico of Jersey City, NJ, several cousins and his canine companion, Sammy. Funeral services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 3, 2019