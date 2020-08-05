1/1
Michael J. Reardon
1968 - 2020
We are truly saddened by the untimely death of Michael J. Reardon on July 29, 2020. Michael was born April 12, 1968 in Saratoga Springs, NY. He was a 1986 graduate of Ballston Spa High School. He was predeceased by his father, Patrick Reardon. Michael is survived by his loving children, Kyle and Nichole Reardon; mother, Caroline Reardon; brother, Joseph (Eileen) Reardon and sister, Kelly Kvasnack; along with niece and nephews, Emma and Shaun Reardon and Kristopher Kvasnack. Michael walked to the beat of his own drum. He could tell a story that would make you laugh many years later. He possessed a love for movie and television trivia, and was always up for a challenging quiz. He also enjoyed spending time on the golf course and fishing with family and friends. A graveside service will be held at the St. Peter's Cemetery on West Ave, Saratoga Springs on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com. Fly with the Angels "Mister."


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Graveside service
11:00 AM
St. Peter’s Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
William J. Burke & Sons - Saratoga Springs
628 North Broadway
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
(518) 584-5373
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
August 4, 2020
God bless to soon
Jerry & Linda O'Connor
Acquaintance
August 4, 2020
Michael will always be remembered by his great sense of humor. When i think about the days hanging out at Kelly's house and Michael being there, I still laugh. Thanks Michael for the great memories; you have left a permanent smile on my face when I think of you. Gone too soon but will never be forgotten. My thoughts and prayers are with all of his family during this time. Sending love and peace to you all.
Debbie Barry
Friend
August 4, 2020
To Michael's Family and Friends,
Please know we are thinking of you during this difficult time.
Sincerely,
The Staff at Burke Funeral Home
