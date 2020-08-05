We are truly saddened by the untimely death of Michael J. Reardon on July 29, 2020. Michael was born April 12, 1968 in Saratoga Springs, NY. He was a 1986 graduate of Ballston Spa High School. He was predeceased by his father, Patrick Reardon. Michael is survived by his loving children, Kyle and Nichole Reardon; mother, Caroline Reardon; brother, Joseph (Eileen) Reardon and sister, Kelly Kvasnack; along with niece and nephews, Emma and Shaun Reardon and Kristopher Kvasnack. Michael walked to the beat of his own drum. He could tell a story that would make you laugh many years later. He possessed a love for movie and television trivia, and was always up for a challenging quiz. He also enjoyed spending time on the golf course and fishing with family and friends. A graveside service will be held at the St. Peter's Cemetery on West Ave, Saratoga Springs on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com
. Fly with the Angels "Mister."