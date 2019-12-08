|
Michael J. Stephens, of Seminole, Florida, formerly of Rotterdam, New York, was given back to God on November 21, 2019 at his home. "Mike" as he was fondly called, was born in Paterson, New Jersey. He is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years, Cindy; his son, Christopher Stephens (Lori) and his two granddaughters, Cassidy and Courtney also his son Patrick (Renee) Stephens; sister-in-law, Kathleen Voss (Philip) and two nieces, Katherine and Kelsey and his lifelong friend, Rick Ketterer. Preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Mary Stephens. He worked at numerous jobs; the ones he loved were Gards Remodeling and being an active Volunteer Fireman for over 40 years; he was an Assistant Chief in 1992. Mike will be remembered for his strength and helping hands to anyone, but especially for his gentleness and love of his family. He was fondly known as "Pa" by his loving granddaughters, his love of fixing anything and the love of the ocean. In lieu of flowers, his family requests donations be made to: FASNY Firemen's Home of New York, 125 Harry Howard Avenue, Hudson, New York 12534 or the Pine Grove Fire Department of Rotterdam, New York. There are no services scheduled. Arrangements were made under the direction of Garden Sanctuary Funeral Home 7950 131st Street N., Seminole, FL 33776 / 727-392-0121 / www.gardensanctuaryfunerals.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 8, 2019