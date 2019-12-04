|
Michael L. DeFelippo, 71, of Glenville, passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. He was the son of the late Angelo and Eleanor DeFelippo. Michael was one of the original participants in the Schenectady ARC programming and has continued to participate in both the residential and day treatment programs. His greatest enjoyments in life were food, long car rides, and his birthday. A most sincere Thank You to all who helped give him such a full and happy life. Survivors include his brother, Angelo "Bud" (Penny) DeFelippo, his nephews, great nieces and nephews, and numerous cousins. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave. Schenectady, NY 12306. A funeral service will take place on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at St. John's Cemetery in Schenectady. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any memorial contributions be made to the Schenectady ARC, 214 State Street, Schenectady, NY 12305. To leave a message or memory for the family, please visit DeMarcoStoneFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 4, 2019