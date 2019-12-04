Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
1605 Helderberg Avenue
Rotterdam, NY 12306
(518) 355-5770
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
1605 Helderberg Avenue
Rotterdam, NY 12306
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
1605 Helderberg Avenue
Rotterdam, NY 12306
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael DeFelippo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael L. DeFelippo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael L. DeFelippo Obituary
Michael L. DeFelippo, 71, of Glenville, passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. He was the son of the late Angelo and Eleanor DeFelippo. Michael was one of the original participants in the Schenectady ARC programming and has continued to participate in both the residential and day treatment programs. His greatest enjoyments in life were food, long car rides, and his birthday. A most sincere Thank You to all who helped give him such a full and happy life. Survivors include his brother, Angelo "Bud" (Penny) DeFelippo, his nephews, great nieces and nephews, and numerous cousins. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave. Schenectady, NY 12306. A funeral service will take place on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at St. John's Cemetery in Schenectady. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any memorial contributions be made to the Schenectady ARC, 214 State Street, Schenectady, NY 12305. To leave a message or memory for the family, please visit DeMarcoStoneFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -