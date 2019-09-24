|
Michael L. Kennedy, 76, passed away peacefully at home Saturday, September 21st 2019 with his family by his side. Mike was born in Ballston Spa, NY on February 15, 1943 to the late William and Shirley Kennedy. He was self-employed and owner of Kennedy Roofing for nearly 50 years before hanging up the ladder and hammer 2 years ago. He always loved his work, especially slate roof repairs, and told many stories of the interesting people he met along the way. Mike leaves behind his primary caregiver and loving wife Dorothy. He is also survived by his son, Ted (Debbie) Kennedy; grandson, Michael Kennedy of Galway; daughter, Becky (Tom) Glendenning of Rotterdam; grandson, Joe Glendenning (Julie Gutbrodt) of Postenkill; like a son, Judd (Ella) Morse, and family, of Stillwater and his faithful dog Sparky, who never left his side. He is also survived by his siblings, Sharon Majewski, Shayne (Therese) Kennedy, Mary (William) Pearsall and Colleen (Dave) Pohl, and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the caregivers of Stratton VA Medical Center and Hospice for the compassionate care and making it possible to keep Mike at home until the end. We would also like to thank all of his friends and family that visit him over these last few months. Mike always enjoyed and appreciated those special visits. At Mike's longtime written request, he donated his body to the Anatomical Gift Program at Albany Medical College for the advancement of medical science and education. Any donation in Mike Kennedy's memory can be made to Hospice Gift Processing Center, 445 New Karner Rd., Albany, NY 12205, or Stratton VA Medical Center, Home Base Primary Care, 113 Holland Ave., Albany, NY 12208.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 24, 2019