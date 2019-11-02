|
|
Michael L. Rossello, 66, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, October 31st, 2019. Calling hours will take place on Monday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. at DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, Rotterdam. Services begin on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. On Wednesday at 1:45 p.m. a procession will form at DeMarco-Stone and take Mike to his final resting place at Holy Cross Cemetery in Rotterdam. Mike's full obituary will appear in Sunday's edition of The Daily Gazette. Condolences may be shared at demarcostonefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Nov. 2, 2019