Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
1605 Helderberg Avenue
Rotterdam, NY 12306
(518) 355-5770
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Rossello
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael L. Rossello

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael L. Rossello Obituary
Michael L. Rossello, 66, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, October 31st, 2019. Calling hours will take place on Monday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. at DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, Rotterdam. Services begin on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. On Wednesday at 1:45 p.m. a procession will form at DeMarco-Stone and take Mike to his final resting place at Holy Cross Cemetery in Rotterdam. Mike's full obituary will appear in Sunday's edition of The Daily Gazette. Condolences may be shared at demarcostonefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Nov. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -