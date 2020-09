Or Copy this URL to Share

Dr. Michael L. Scher 74, of Slingerlands, NY died on Friday, September 11th at his home. Dr. Scher was a practicing physician in Albany for many years Private services will be held in the Ohav Shalom Cemetery, Guilderland, NY.

