7/7/1971-9/21/2019 Mike enjoyed time with his friends, the outdoors, fishing, and reading history books. He loved all animals until their wet noses touched him. Children he knew ran in laughter from an impending cheek pinch. He loved everyone. Having his own struggles with self-worth and addiction, Mike was accepting of everyone. He was always caring and happy to help friends and strangers. Loved ones will miss his expressive sigh, his snicker, his sarcasm and his unique sense of humor that brought others to tears. Mikes final days where surrounded by friends and family sharing stories, laughing, bickering and teasing while he savored his favorite foods. Please join us on Saturday 10/26 for an afternoon of memories and celebration at Schenectady Central Park. More information available on the Celebrating Mike Mahling Facebook event, open to the public.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 25, 2019