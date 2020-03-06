The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
Michael Patrick Cavanaugh

Michael Patrick Cavanaugh Obituary
Michael P. Cavanaugh, 70, passed away at his home on Monday evening, March 2nd surrounded by his sister and brothers. Born in Schenectady, Michael was the son of Jane (Putnam) Stoddard of Clifton Park and the late Chauncey H. Cavanaugh. A graduate of Scotia Glenville High School, Michael served with the United States Marine Corp during the Vietnam War. A former sales associate for the former Salisbury Chevrolet in Scotia for many years, Michael was the owner and operator of Delta Janitorial in Clifton Park for over 20 years. A man with a heart of gold, Michael would light up a room when he entered. He was funny, loved his motorcycles, cars and especially his cat, Harley. Beside his dad Chauncey, Michael was predeceased by his brother, John Anthony Cavanaugh and his step-dad, David Stoddard. Michael is survived by his mother, Joan Stoddard of Clifton Park, his sister, Kathleen Buchalski (Lon) of Greensboro, GA; his brothers, Brian Cavanaugh of Schenectady and Patrick Cavanaugh of Clifton Park and many niece, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. A visitation to celebrate Michael's life will be held on Monday evening, March 9th from 5 to 7 p.m. at Bond Funeral Home, Broadway & Guilderland Ave, Schenectady, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday morning March 10th at 11 a.m. at the Church of St. John the Evangelist, 806 Union Street, Schenectady, NY. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery. Michael's family would like to thank Community Hospice for their outstanding service and compassion and to his cousin, Debbie Macherone for being so wonderful to him and our family. Contribution may be made in Michael's memory to Community Hospice, 445 New Karner Road, Albany, NY 12205. To leave a message or a condolence for Michael's family, please visit www.bondfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 6, 2020
