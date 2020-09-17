Michael Philip Iovino, 76, passed peacefully surrounded by his family on September 15, 2020. Born in Schenectady, NY to his late parents, Felix and Mary (Battaglia) Iovino. A 1963 graduate from Linton High School, Michael met his beloved wife, the former Karen Milliman, when they were teenagers. Together they raised their family in Schenectady. After High School, he proudly joined the United States Air Force. For over 25 years, he worked for Al Tech Steel Corporation in Watervliet. In recent years, he enjoyed working at the Schenectady YMCA. Throughout his life, Michael enjoyed golfing, hunting and fishing; he was also a devoted Yankee fan. Before all else, Michael's greatest love was his family. He was an active grandfather, who participated and supported every family member, for they were the most important elements of his life. He was predeceased by his sister, Jean Iovino, and his forever loved grandson, Christopher Ingalls. To continue his memory is his wife, Karen; beloved children, Donna Ingalls-Barno, (David Barno), Phillip Iovino; grandchildren, Scott Ingalls (Lori Sagendorf), Shawn Ingalls (Becca Kenific), Daniel (Olivia) Plunkett, and Michael Iovino; great-grandchildren, Christopher and Mia Ingalls. Calling hours will be held at Glenville Funeral Home on Friday, September 18th from 5 to 7 p.m. At 7 p.m. a brief service will begin, family and friends are welcomed to share their memories of Michael during this time. Burial will be private at St. Anthony's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Schenectady Hospice, 445 New Karner Road, Albany, New York 12205 or Schenectady YMCA, 433 State St, Schenectady, NY 12305. Online condolences at glenvillefuneralhome.com
